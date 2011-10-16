AUCKLAND New Zealand beat Australia 20-6 at Eden Park to reach the rugby World Cup final against France next Sunday.

Here's how it happened:

0 min: Kickoff. The second World Cup semi-final, between New Zealand and Australia, has just begun at Eden Park. The stadium is packed with rival supporters in black and gold on a perfect dry night in Auckland where the winner will join France in next week's final.

The atmosphere is electric and the crowd let out an almighty roar when the Wallabies kicked off proceedings.

6 min - TRY to New Zealand. Ma'a Nonu scored in the right corner after fullback Israel Dagg broke the Australian line and flicked the ball back inside to Nonu just as he was about to get tackled into touch. Piri Weepu missed the conversion attempt but the All Blacks have dominated the opening minutes. New Zealand 5 Australia 0.

12 min - PENALTY New Zealand. Australia flanker David Pocock is penalised for leaving his feet after New Zealand flyhalf Aaron Cruden sliced his way through the Australian defence. Weepu is successful with the kick after striking the upright with an earlier attempt. New Zealand 8 Australia 0.

16 min - PENALTY - Australia open their account with a close-range penalty from James O'Connor after winger Digby Ioane broke free on the left side and almost scored a try in the Wallabies' first attack of the match. New Zealand 8 Australia 3.

22 min - DROP GOAL New Zealand. Weepu misses another kick, his third so far, after the Australian scrum collapsed but Cruden makes amends when he cooly lands a drop goal from about 38 metres out in front. New Zealand 11 Australia 3.

32 min - DROP GOAL Australia. Wallabies flyhalf Quade Cooper bangs over a drop goal from in front of the sticks after the Australians attack the New Zealand line for several minutes but can't find a way through. New Zealand 11 Australia 6.

37 min - PENALTY New Zealand. Weepu lands his second penalty, from 41 metres out, after the Australians give away a penalty for an accidental offside. New Zealand 14 Australia 6.

Halftime - New Zealand 14 Australia 6

43 min - PENALTY New Zealand. Australia centre Pat McCabe is penalised for not releasing the ball after being tackled midfield. Weepu makes no mistake with his shot as the All Blacks open the scoring in the second half. New Zealand 17 Australia 6.

73 min - PENALTY New Zealand. South Africa referee Craig Joubert penalises the Australian scrum after it crumbles again. Weepu makes no mistake with his shot from wide out on the left side of the field, giving the All Blacks a commanding 14 point lead with time running out for the Australians. New Zealand 20 Australia 6.

76 min - YELLOW CARD New Zealand. All Blacks replacement Sonny Bill Williams given a yellow card for a shoulder charge on Quade Cooper.

80 min -- FULL-TIME and New Zealand are into next Sunday's final against France at Eden Park, 20-6 winners over Australia.

(Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Ossian Shine)