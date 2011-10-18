AUCKLAND With about five minutes remaining in New Zealand's rugby World Cup semi-final against Australia, All Blacks assistant coach Wayne Smith was able to sit back with a smile on his face.

The side he has helped guide for the last eight seasons was leading 20-6 and assured of a place in the final against France this Sunday at Eden Park, and Smith knew he had one more good week left with the All Blacks.

"It sunk in a while ago that this was going to be my last week (but) it was a special feeling in the box with about five minutes to go (against Australia), knowing that it was going to go another week," the 54-year-old told reporters on Tuesday as he prepares for his final test with the team.

"You can imagine how much effort, time and work by everyone has gone into getting to this situation. To be given an opportunity to be in a final, that is all you want.

"One team is going to come away as World Cup winners on Sunday and you just want that opportunity."

Smith is leaving the All Blacks to join Super rugby club side Waikato Chiefs in an advisory role after the World Cup, ending a formidable coaching triumvirate with head coach Graham Henry and Steve Hansen that began in 2004.

RUNNING FLYHALF

The trio have notched up 87 victories in 102 tests, though Smith was also involved in the All Blacks for four years when he was a technical advisor to All Blacks coach John Hart from 1998-99 and head coach in 2000-01 before he stepped down and went to Northampton.

A running flyhalf with an accurate tactical kicking game, Smith played 35 games, 17 of which were tests, for the All Blacks from 1980 to 1985 and such is his length of tenure with the team he had previously joked he had 'black in his veins' though on Tuesday he said it was time to move on.

"I've had a lot of years. I wouldn't want to swap them for anything," Smith said. "Greatest days of my life.

"But you just have to move on. Everyone needs to make decisions that are right for both parties and this is the right one.

"It's felt right for a while. But I'll get my fix (of All Blacks rugby) elsewhere."

Intensely analytical, Smith was often spotted at Super rugby games with a video camera recording the performance of a single player, but it was time spent in Italy in the twilight of his playing career that developed his coaching philosophy -- which is intertwined with a French twist.

"French rugby has had a huge influence (on my coaching)," Smith said. "A lot of my coaching was shaped when I was in Italy. I had a couple of mentors there. (France international) Pierre Villepreux and (former Benetton Treviso coach) Andre Buonomo, who a lot of people don't know. He had a huge influence on me.

"We come from a very analytical background in New Zealand and we coach the game analytically but they come from a global view.

"They look at movement on the field, game sense, and you develop your skills and techniques from understanding the game. We teach the techniques and then are not so strong in the game understanding.

"That was a real massive learning curve for me and something I have enjoyed. I came back from Italy with my own philosophy (which is) a fusing of both cultures."

(Editing by Ossian Shine)