New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter is confident he will be fit to play England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Carter missed the 33-10 victory over Wales three days ago due to a calf injury he suffered in training and was replaced by Aaron Cruden who kicked 18 points.

"Hopefully, I'll be ready, nothing's changed over the last couple of days," Carter told reporters on Tuesday.

"The plan was to get through training and it was pretty light today, I didn't go over 50 percent. I got through it well.

"We're looking after it well and doing everything right to be ready for this weekend.

"I'm pretty confident I'll be right to play, I just need some positive thinking. It's the last game of the year and I want to be part of it."

