Burgess hat-trick leads Wigan to World Club title
Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess scored a fine hat-trick of tries to lead the English champions to a bruising 22-6 victory over Australia's Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge on Sunday.
WELLINGTON New Zealand flyhalf Daniel Carter has not given much thought to the next rugby World Cup but is "getting to old" to try to cap his career with an Olympic gold medal a year later at the Rio Games in 2016, he told Twitter followers on Wednesday.
Carter, who helped the All Blacks retain the Bledisloe Cup with a 22-0 victory over Australia at Eden Park last weekend, only joined the microblogging website on Tuesday.
By Wednesday, the test rugby world record points scorer had more than 22,000 followers, which prompted him to hold an hour-long Q&A session.
"Looks like we might have a world first @twitter press conference haha. I'm free 2.30pm-3.30pm today, tag your questions with #DCPC," Carter wrote on his feed earlier on Wednesday.
Thousands of tweets flooded in during the session, most asking him rugby-related questions though others used the opportunity to inquire about his favourite food (sushi) and country to visit (Italy).
Carter, however, also stuck to the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) party line during the session, telling followers he preferred sandwich spread Marmite to its major competitor and that he liked the strip of any team sponsored by Adidas.
The yeast spread is made by food manufacturer Sanitarium, a sponsor of the All Blacks, while Adidas have had a long-term jersey and apparel contract with the NZRU.
Carter also listed current New Zealand captain Richie McCaw as his favourite team player because "he always puts his body on the line", while former England international Jonny Wilkinson was his toughest opponent "when he was in his prime".
Front row forwards were also the messiest players to room with, he enjoyed playing golf but was a "hacker" and "lollies" (sweets) were his favourite thing to eat after a game.
Carter also took some of the tongue-in-cheek questions submitted by one reader in the manner they were intended when she asked: "For the impending zombie apocalypse, what will be your weapon of choice and why?"
"Anything I can get my hands on," Carter replied.
(Writing by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON Lincoln City, the first minor league team to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in 103 years, were handed a tie at either 12-time winners Arsenal or fellow National League club Sutton United in Sunday's sixth round draw.
BARCELONA Lionel Messi's late penalty saw bedraggled Barcelona scrape a 2-1 victory over Leganes on Sunday at a divided Nou Camp as the La Liga champions looked as if they had still not recovered from their harrowing midweek defeat against Paris St Germain.