PARIS New Zealander Vern Cotter, who is in charge of Clermont, is interested in taking over from Graham Henry as coach of the world champion All Blacks.

"Yes, I am a candidate for the job," the 49-year-old Cotter told the French sports daily L'Equipe on Monday.

"I am fully committed to the work I have with Clermont ... but I still have a passion for New Zealand rugby. I want to play a part."

Henry left the All Blacks after steering the team to World Cup glory on home soil last month.

Cotter was Robbie Deans's assistant at the Canterbury Crusaders from 2004-06 and coached Bay of Plenty from 2000-04.

He joined Clermont in 2006 and led the team to their first French title four years later.

