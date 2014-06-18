England's Manu Tuilagi (front) is tackled by New Zealand All Blacks' Ben Smith during their second rugby union test match at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Manu Tuilagi's transition to test winger has been shortlived with his reinstatement at centre for England's third and final test against New Zealand at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on Saturday.

Tuilagi, who caused trouble for New Zealand from his preferred centre position in the first test at Eden Park was largely anonymous on the right wing for the second test in Dunedin and will join his first test centres' partner Kyle Eastmond in a rejigged combination.

Eastmond did not play the second test with Stuart Lancaster preferring his Six Nations combination Billy Twelvetrees and Luther Burrell, who has dropped to the bench. Inside centre Twelvetrees is not in the matchday squad at all.

Freddie Burns has returned as the starting flyhalf, as expected, after Owen Farrell was ruled out with a knee injury, while Ben Youngs replaces the injured Danny Care to restore the first test halves combination.

England: 15-Mike Brown, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Manu Tuilagi, 12-Kyle Eastmond, 11-Marland Yarde, 10-Freddie Burns, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Wood, 5-Geoff Parling, 4-Courtney Lawes, 3-David Wilson, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Joe Marler

Replacements: 16-Rob Webber, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Kieran Brookes, 19-Joe Launchbury, 20-Ben Morgan, 21-Lee Dickson, 22-Danny Cipriani, 23-Luther Burrell

(Writing by Greg Stutchbury; editing by Pritha Sarkar)