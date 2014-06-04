Vesnina upsets Kerber to set up Venus quarter-final
Russia's Elena Vesnina ousted German second seed Angelique Kerber 6-3 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California on Tuesday.
WELLINGTON England team to play New Zealand in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.
England: 15-Mike Brown, 14-Marland Yarde, 13-Manu Tuilagi, 12-Kyle Eastmond, 11-Jonny May, 10-Freddie Burns, 9-Danny Care; 8-Ben Morgan, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-James Haskell, 5-Geoff Parling, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-David Wilson, 2-Rob Webber, 1-Joe Marler
Replacments: 16-Joe Gray, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Henry Thomas, 19-Dave Attwood, 20-Tom Johnson, 21-Ben Youngs, 22-Danny Cipriani, 23-Chris Pennell
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ed Osmond)
Russia's Elena Vesnina ousted German second seed Angelique Kerber 6-3 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California on Tuesday.
WELLINGTON With New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor ruled out of the second test, South Africa will focus their attack on the wicket of Kane Williamson, who held his side's innings together in the first match, said visiting captain Faf du Plessis on Wednesday.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal powered to third-round wins at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Tuesday to set up a mouth-watering rematch of their recent Australian Open final.