England team to play New Zealand in the second test of their three-match series in Dunedin on Saturday
England: 15-Mike Brown, 14-Manu Tuilagi, 13-Luther Burrell, 12-Billy Twelvetrees, 11-Marland Yarde, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Danny Care; 8-Ben Morgan, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Wood, 5-Geoff Parling, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-David Wilson, 2-Rob Webber, 1-Joe Marler
Replacements: 16-Dylan Hartley, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Kieran Brookes, 19-Courtney Lawes, 20-Billy Vunipola, 21-Ben Youngs, 22-Freddie Burns, 23-Chris Ashton
