New Zealand All Blacks coach Graham Henry holds up the Webb Ellis cup next to All Blacks Brad Thorn (L) during a parade in Auckland October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

WELLINGTON Graham Henry said he was standing down as coach of the All Blacks on Tuesday, nine days after guiding New Zealand to a second World Cup triumph.

"I've had enough, it has been a privilege to be involved in the All Blacks. I'm very proud of what they've done over the last eight years," the 65-year-old, whose team beat France 8-7 in the World Cup final, told a news conference in Auckland.

