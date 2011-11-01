New Zealand All Blacks coach Graham Henry holds up the Webb Ellis cup next to All Blacks Brad Thorn (L) during a parade in Auckland October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

WELLINGTON Graham Henry stood down as coach of the All Blacks on Tuesday, nine days after securing his legacy as one of rugby's coaching greats by guiding New Zealand to a second World Cup triumph on home soil.

The 65-year-old, whose team beat France 8-7 in the final to end a 24-year wait for a second title, said he had "had enough" after eight years in a job considered his country's second-most scrutinised after that of Prime Minister.

"It has been a privilege to be involved in the All Blacks," he told a news conference in Auckland. "I'm very proud of what they've done over the last eight years. They have certainly added to the legacy of All Blacks rugby."

As well as the World Cup triumph, Henry steered the All Blacks to 88 wins in 103 tests, clinched five Tri-Nations titles, swept the 2005 British and Irish Lions and completed grand slam tours in 2005, 2008 and 2010.

"I'd just like to say thanks to the guys who have played over those eight years, those 103 tests," he added. "Especially thanks to Tana Umaga and Richie McCaw who were the long-term captains over that time."

Henry, linked with a possible role in the England set-up or a return to the Auckland Blues where he enjoyed great success before moving into test rugby, said he would be making no immediate announcement on his future plans.

Forwards coach Steve Hansen is now expected to succeed his mentor as coach and the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) said it were discussing a role for Henry as a coaching mentor in New Zealand at Super Rugby and provincial level.

"He has a great relationship with the country's professional coaches, as well as other coaches, and he still has so much to offer the game and it's fantastic that up-and-coming New Zealand coaches will continue to benefit from his vast knowledge," said NZRU chief Steve Tew.

"He leaves the All Blacks job as one of the greatest coaches in the game, his record is unsurpassed and while he will now get time to spend with family and friends, and the odd bit of fishing, we are delighted that Graham is still going to be involved in New Zealand rugby."

Taking over the team in 2004 after stints as Wales and British and Irish Lions coach, Henry inherited a side that had crashed out of the semi-finals of the 2003 World Cup under John Mitchell.

The former secondary school headmaster nicknamed "Ted" set about building a team that swept all before them from 2005, including a series sweep of the Lions and the team's second grand slam tour of Britain.

They were red-hot favourites to win the Webb Ellis Cup in 2007, but surprisingly exited at the quarter-final stage when they lost to France in Cardiff.

Henry was reappointed in late 2007 in a decision that split New Zealand, with many favouring Mitchell's assistant Robbie Deans, the hugely successful Canterbury Crusaders coach, to step back into the All Blacks frame.

Deans crossed the Tasman to coach Australia after the decision, while Henry set about restoring the All Blacks' pride with assistants Hansen and Wayne Smith.

That they achieved at Eden Park on October 23 and Henry paid tribute to his assistants, senior management but most of all the players who had worn the famous black shirt under him.

"I'm also very proud of the culture they have created," he said. "They have gone out of their way to have contact with people ... and put a smile on their faces ... and I'm proud of the way they have done that."

(Writing by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond and Mark Lamport-Stokes)