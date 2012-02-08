World Cup winning All Blacks coach Graham Henry has taken a part time role with the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) as a mentor for the country's coaches, the NZRU said on Thursday.

Henry, who stepped down after last October's World Cup triumph, will work with the coaches of New Zealand's Super Rugby and professional provincial championship teams until the end of 2013 under the new deal.

"Even going back to my time as a teacher and headmaster, I have been keen to help people grow and develop their skills and to now move into a position of mentoring our leading coaches is something I'm really looking forward to," Graham said in a news release.

"New Zealand has an outstanding crop of up-and-coming international coaches and if I can play a small part in helping them develop then I will."

New Zealand coaches are much in demand around the world and at last year's World Cup Australia (Robbie Deans), Wales (Warren Gatland), Japan (John Kirwan) and Canada (Kieran Crowley) all had former All Blacks in charge.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)