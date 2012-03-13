Jock Hobbs, President of the New Zealand Rugby Football Union, speaks to journalists after the decision that New Zealand will host the Rugby World Cup 2011 was announced in Dublin, November 17, 2005. REUTERS/Fran Veale

Former All Blacks captain and New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) chairman Jock Hobbs has died after a long fight with leukaemia, the NZRU said on Tuesday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge the passing of an incredible New Zealander," NZRU chairman Mike Eagle said in a statement.

"Our hearts and love go out to Jock's wife Nicky, his children Emily, Michael, Penny and Isabelle, as well as his wider family."

The 52-year-old played 21 tests, four as captain, as a loose forward for the All Blacks from 1983-86 but was forced to retire after suffering from a series of concussions.

He was diagnosed with non-acute leukaemia in 2005, but only made the condition public in September 2009.

"New Zealand has lost an inspirational leader with an incredible passion for the game of rugby and the part it plays in our lives," Eagle said.

"I know many New Zealanders will join us in expressing their sorrow at his passing."

When the sport turned professional in 1995, Hobbs was the point man for the NZRU as it battled to retain leading players after a rival organisation sought to establish a franchise-based system that threatened the fabric of the game in the country.

In 2005, as NZRU chairman, Hobbs was also instrumental in securing hosting rights for the 2011 World Cup in the rugby-mad country.

"Rugby has lost a great friend. We will all miss his integrity, dogged determination and incredible sense of justice," NZRU Chief Executive Steve Tew added.

Hobbs was forced to step down from his roles with the NZRU and the World Cup organisers in May, 2010 to undergo chemotherapy and then resigned from the positions in December 2010 when he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Despite his reduced role, Hobbs presented All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and fullback Mils Muliaina with commemorative silver caps when they reached the 100-appearance milestone for the team.

He was also in the official delegation who presented winners medals and the Webb Ellis Cup to McCaw and the All Blacks after their 8-7 victory over France in the final at Eden Park.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)