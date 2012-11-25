New Zealand's Andrew Hore (C) scores a try during their Autumn Test rugby union match against Scotland at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland November 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON New Zealand hooker Andrew Hore has been cited by the International Rugby Board for allegedly striking Wales lock Bradley Davies during Saturday's test in Cardiff, the Six Nations Disciplinary Committee said on Sunday.

Hore escaped punishment from the referee during the All Blacks' 33-10 victory but now faces a disciplinary hearing.

"Andrew Hore, hooker for New Zealand, has been cited by the IRB's independent Citing Commissioner for allegedly striking an opponent during the match between Wales and New Zealand at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday," the Six Nations said in a statement.

"The time and date of the hearing, before the IRB's appointed independent Judicial Officer, have yet to be fixed."

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has added hooker Hika Elliot to his squad for Saturday's test against England at Twickenham.

England, beaten by Australia and South Africa in the last two weeks, have called winger Tom Biggs, flyhalf Freddie Burns and prop Nick Wood into their squad for the match against the All Blacks.

Flyhalf Toby Flood suffered a toe injury in the 16-15 defeat by the South Africans on Saturday.

"Toby Flood's toe has been re-examined and there is no bone broken but we will need to see how it settles down over the next 24 hours," England coach Stuart Lancaster said in an RFU statement.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Sonia Oxley)