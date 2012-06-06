AUCKLAND All Blacks coach Steve Hansen began his defence of the Webb Ellis trophy on Thursday when he named an experienced side including three new caps to meet Ireland in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

Hansen, who spent eight years as an assistant to Graham Henry, named seven players who started last year's World Cup final as he walks the tightrope of managing the high expectations of the rugby-mad country and rebuilding a side capable of defending the world title in 2015.

While only seven started the 8-7 victory over France, five others in Saturday's starting line-up were part of the World Cup winning squad, with five of the seven replacements on Saturday also in the world champion team.

"Clearly we have gone for a very experienced side but we also have looked to bring in young players who have been in outstanding form in Super (Rugby)," Hansen told a media conference at the team hotel in central Auckland.

"Right from the word go, to win test matches you need experience but we also know that we have to start introducing some younger people into the squad.

"The more experience you have the easier it is, because you've been there and done that.

"You understand what it is like and it makes it easier for these guys because they have someone to talk to who can say 'hey it's all okay, just be yourself, do your job and we'll be there to support you'."

Scrumhalf Aaron Smith, winger Julian Savea and lock Brodie Retallick were named to start on Saturday following impressive performances in Super Rugby this season.

Hansen said both Smith and Retallick had been given the opportunity to start with the vastly experienced duo of Piri Weepu and Ali Williams to come on from the bench.

Retallick will become the second youngest lock to play for New Zealand, having just celebrated his 21st birthday.

Dan Carter, who was forced out of last year's World Cup after suffering a groin injury, will become the most capped All Blacks flyhalf in his 71st test at standoff. He has also played 15 tests in other backline positions.

The team has also been hampered by a relatively short build-up, with Super Rugby taking a break for the international window, though Hansen said that had not been a real problem having incorporated two earlier training camps.

"The camps have been really valuable in easing these younger guys in and making them feel part of it," Hansen said.

"Once we came here it was about getting our game plan sorted, making sure we have clarity and understanding about what we want to do and then we crank up the intensity and accuracy so we go into the game on Saturday with a lot of confidence... (because) we have to hit the ground running. And running hard."

