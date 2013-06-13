New Zealand All Blacks' coach Steve Hansen stands on the field before their Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match against Australian Wallabies in Brisbane October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

WELLINGTON New Zealand coach Steve Hansen's 2015 World Cup redevelopment strategy will get a serious examination when the All Blacks meet a revamped France in the second of their three-match series in Christchurch on Saturday.

Hansen remains committed to building a squad capable of defending the World Cup in England and resisted the temptation to change a team that won 23-13 last week, instead putting the onus back on them to seal the series with a game to spare.

The 54-year-old did make changes on the bench, with prop Tony Woodcock and scrumhalf Piri Weepu back from injury, while he swapped stalwart hooker Keven Mealamu for Andrew Hore, allowing Dane Coles to continue his development by getting a second successive start.

Hansen also resisted calls for positional changes such as shifting Ben Smith to fullback in place of Israel Dagg to allow the bullocking Rene Ranger a start on the right wing.

"We didn't come very close at all to making any changes, at this time of the year you need to get a bit of consistency... or improvement in this case," Hansen said on Thursday.

The addendum about "improvement" should not be overlooked by his team.

The former Wales coach estimated the All Blacks had made at least 25 unforced errors in the first test and he expected them to reduce that number at Rugby League Park in Addington.

If they do not, they could find a fired-up France side locking the series at 1-1 and heading to the final match in New Plymouth with their confidence on the up - a dangerous scenario that numerous All Blacks teams have fallen foul of in the past.

France shaded the breakdown battle at Eden Park, were incisive on the counter, and then showed their attacking intent and cutting thrust in a 38-15 victory over the Auckland Blues on Tuesday.

Coach Philippe Saint-Andre mixed up his selections for the Blues match, bringing in several players who had arrived in New Zealand late following the French club final, while giving those who have recovered from long-term injury some game time.

MICHALAK BACK

He made four personnel changes for the second test from the team that played the first, with the most notable in the backs, where experienced flyhalf Frederic Michalak replaced Camille Lopez.

"He's a talented player, he has a lot of flair," Saint-Andre told Fairfax Media in Auckland. "He's also a world-class kicker.

"We just need to improve what didn't work last week. We were not clinical and I hope Michalak can bring us this."

Flanker Fulgence Ouedraogo, who injured his ankle in the first test, was replaced by South African-born debutant Bernard Le Roux, while prop Nicolas Mas, who played against the Blues, comes into the front row for Luc Ducalcon.

"Mas is the first choice of France for the last 10 years, he's one of the best tightheads in the world, and is very good in the scrum," Saint-Andre added.

"He will bring a lot of experience in the tight five because we were disappointed last week in our set piece."

Lock Christophe Samson has replaced the impressive Sebastien Vahaamahina, who has dropped to the bench.

The other change was positional, with opening test left wing Maxime Medard and fullback Yoann Huget swapping positions for the second match.

Saint-Andre said he hoped his side would improve by 20 percent for the match because he expected the All Blacks to step up in their performance levels.

"We believe in these guys. We believe in their talent but they need to improve and improve quickly," the former France winger told Reuters after the first test.

"We tried to play positive rugby. I don't think we can carry on international rugby with set piece, kicking and defence, so we are trying to use this young generation of players to be more ambitious and try to bring back some flair."

(Editing by John O'Brien)