New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has named a full-strength side for Saturday's clash with France in Paris, including the most experienced All Blacks pack ever fielded.

Having put out an experimental side for the 54-6 win over Japan last week, Hansen has recalled the team's most battle-hardened players for the match at Stade de France, with captain Richie McCaw switching back to openside flanker.

Number eight Kieran Read and blindside flanker Liam Messam complete a fierce back row, as the All Blacks seek to extend their winning streak to 12 this season and notch a fourth win for the year over Les Bleus after whitewashing them 3-0 at home during the June internationals.

The squad boasts 853 test caps in the starting 15 with another 112 caps on the bench.

"The full squad has come together well after the Japan test and are united with a common purpose - to play well on this ... European tour and put in performances that we can all be proud of," Hansen said in a media release on Thursday.

"But we know this weekend's test won't be easy - the French will come at us with real physicality, passion and something new."

Team:

15-Israel Dagg, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Ben Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Charles Piutau, 10-Daniel Carter, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw, 6-Liam Messam, 5-Samuel Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Keven Mealamu, 1-Tony Woodcock

Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Steven Luatua, 20-Sam Cane, 21-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22-Aaron Cruden, 23-Ryan Crotty.

