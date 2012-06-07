AUCKLAND Winger Simon Zebo and tighthead prop Declan Fitzpatrick will make their test debuts for Ireland on Saturday after coach Declan Kidney named his side to face New Zealand at Eden Park on Thursday.

Centre Brian O'Driscoll returns to lead the side for the first of three test matches against the world champions after missing the Six Nations with a trapped nerve in his neck.

Fitzpatrick has stepped into the side to replace Mike Ross, who failed to recover sufficiently from a hamstring strain that has been bothering him over the last two weeks.

Lock Dan Touhy also makes his first start for the side after initially appearing off the bench against the All Blacks in 2010.

Team: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Fergus McFadden, 13-Brian O'Driscoll (captain), 12-Keith Earls, 11-Simon Zebo, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray; 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Donnacha Ryan, 4-Dan Touhy, 3-Declan Fitzpatrick, 2-Rory Best, 1-Cian Healy

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Ronan Loughney, 18-Donncha O'Callaghan, 19-Kevin McLaughlin, 20-Eoin Reddan, 21-Ronan O'Gara, 22-Darren Cave

