All Blacks World Cup-winning captain Richie McCaw is to have surgery to remove a screw from his right foot and will miss the start of the next Super Rugby season, the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU) said on Friday.

The flanker, who played through pain as he led his country to the triumph on home soil last month, will have the operation when the 30-year-old returns from his post-tournament holiday and will not even start running for at 10 weeks after that.

The three-times World Player of the Year, who plays Super Rugby for the Canterbury Crusaders, had the screw inserted into a metatarsal in his foot after sustaining a fracture during a training run in February.

"While the initial stress fracture in his foot has partially healed, (a) scan revealed that there is an area of bone stress around the screw," All Blacks team doctor Deb Robinson said in a news release.

"The best option for him is to have surgery to have the screw removed, he will also have some bone grafting done and then his foot will be left alone to heal.

"Following the surgery, Richie will be in plaster for two weeks and then a moonboot for a month. After around 10 to 12 weeks, he will be able to start running and then will gradually return to rugby training."

The 2012 Super Rugby season starts on February 24 with the Crusaders taking on the Auckland Blues on the opening day.

