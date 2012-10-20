WELLINGTON Former New Zealand Maori lock Hoani Macdonald was stable in an induced coma on Saturday after collapsing in a national provincial championship match in the North Island town of Pukekohe.

Local TV pictures showed the 34-year-old Southland player stop running in the 15th minute of the match against Counties Manukau before sinking to his knees and then receiving treatment from medical staff.

"Macdonald was taken by ambulance from ECOLight Stadium to Middlemore Hospital," a New Zealand Rugby Union statement said. "He has been put in an induced coma and is stable."

A Junior All Black, Macdonald has also played Super Rugby for the Otago Highlanders and the Melbourne Rebels as well as enjoying a stint in Wales with the Newport Gwent Dragons.

