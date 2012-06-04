WELLINGTON All Blacks coach Steve Hansen was well aware of the challenge he took on when he got the top job after eight years as Graham Henry's assistant and it begins in earnest with three tests against Ireland this month.

New Zealand's rugby-mad public will accept nothing less than victories achieved in an attractive fashion and Hansen has had no chance to ride the goodwill from the long-awaited second World Cup victory last year.

The task facing the former Wales coach is to ensure the All Blacks continue to win well, while at the same time overseeing the introduction of new players and building a team to defend the Webb Ellis trophy in England in 2015.

The 53-year-old did exactly that on Sunday when he and fellow selectors Ian Foster and Grant Fox named seven new caps in the 30-man squad to face Ireland in a series that begins on June 9 at Eden Park in Auckland.

"We have a little bit of an eye to the future," Fox told Radio Sport. "There some guys in the group who are aging a little bit.

"We're not looking too far ahead (but) we want to get that blend right and start setting things up and (flyhalf) Beauden Barrett is part of that mix.

"Having guys in who might not get much game time but to be in the group and learning off the best, having Beauden learning off someone like Daniel Carter and (flanker) Sam Cane learning off Richie (McCaw), how good is that?"

Hansen said they had chosen experienced players like inside centre Ma'a Nonu, lock Ali Williams and scrumhalf Piri Weepu on trust in order to help preserve the All Blacks' winning record of a tick over 75 percent in tests.

That winning record is a major part of the New Zealand public's expectations, and the fact the All Blacks have never lost to Ireland only heightens those expectations.

The only blip for New Zealand in the 24-test, 107-year rivalry was a 10-10 draw in Dublin in 1973.

"This is the best team in the world. There are huge expectations with the job but you wouldn't want it any other way," Hansen said.

"The external expectations allow the internal ones to be even higher and that's what have made the All Blacks what they are. I wouldn't want it any other way."

Declan Kidney's side arrived in New Zealand on Friday without test veterans like fullback Geordan Murphy and loose forwards Denis Leamy and David Wallace, who have all retired.

Experienced lock Paul O'Connell (knee) and abrasive number eight Stephen Ferris (calf) also miss the trip due to injury, while dangerous back Tommy Bowe has had to have surgery to remove a blood clot near his kidney.

Pressure is also building on Kidney after the team beat Australia in pool play during the World Cup but were then dumped out in the quarter-finals by Wales.

A 30-9 hammering from England in their last Six Nations match on St. Patrick's Day did not help, and neither did a defeat to the invitational Barbarians side before they left for New Zealand.

"Sometimes statistics tell lies, but, in this case, it doesn't. It heightens the size of the task ahead of us," Kidney told the Sunday Star-Times.

"We aren't going to put any noose around our neck in regards to setting target results.

"We will see how we measure up. You have an excellent side there and we are under no illusions about the size of the task we're up against.

"There's a belief that we can perform better than we have been."

