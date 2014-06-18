Captain Kieran Read (L) of New Zealand's All Blacks chats with coach Steve Hansen as they celebrate beating France after their third and final rugby union test match in New Plymouth, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Kieran Read returns for the All Blacks and exciting midfielder Malakai Fekitoa will earn a first test cap as the hosts try and complete a 3-0 series victory over England in Hamilton on Saturday.

Read, the 2013 IRB Player of the Year, will be appearing in his first test match of the year after the 28-year-old was sidelined with concussion.

He returns at number eight with Jerome Kaino moving to flanker and Liam Messam being demoted to the replacements bench.

The only other change to the starting team sees 22-year-old utility Fekitoa come in for the injured Conrad Smith.

"Whilst we felt we improved from the first Test to the second, there are areas of our game we want to improve on and that has been the focus for us this week," All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen said on Wednesday.

"We enjoy playing in Hamilton and in front of a sold-out Waikato Stadium we are looking forward to producing a quality performance that we can all be proud of."

Victory for New Zealand will clinch a series whitewash, after 20-15 and 28-27 victories in the first and second tests respectively, and extend their unbeaten record to 17 matches.

Team:

New Zealand: 15-Ben Smith, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Malakai Fekitoa, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Samuel Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Tony Woodcock

Replacements: 16-Keven Mealamu, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Liam Messam, 21-TJ Perenara 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Ryan Crotty

(Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Martyn Herman)