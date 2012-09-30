Melbourne Storm dished out a dominant display to beat the Canterbury Bulldogs 14-4 in a drama-filled National Rugby League Grand Final that was marred by accusations of biting.

Melbourne, who lost their 2007 and 2009 titles due to salary-cap breaches, scored three tries to Canterbury's one to win their second premiership in front of 82,976 fans at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Sunday.

Storm's victory could have been greater but captain Cameron Smith had an off-day with the boot, kicking just one of his four attempts at goal.

No points were scored in the second half after a controversial first in which Bulldogs prop James Graham was accused of biting an opponent.

Storm fullback Billy Slater made an official complaint that Englishman Graham had bitten his ear during a melee after Sam Perrett touched down on a Krisnan Inu grubber to score the Bulldogs' only points.

Melbourne halfback Cooper Cronk won the man-of-the-match award for his stellar show in the first half when he had a hand in all three of the Storm's tries.

Storm skipper Smith, who was part of the team that had the two titles stripped, finally has one premiership under his belt.

"I've been asked a few times whether this one, if we won, whether it would be sweeter than the others - I guess there's a small spot that says yes," Smith told reporters. "Winning a grand final, that's what you aim for.

"Your congratulations have got to go to the club and the coaching staff.

"We were gutted a few years ago with our players (leaving), morale wasn't at the highest that it's ever been, but we built the club back up.

"Last year we nearly got there and this year we did and we made it count."

Bulldogs skipper Michael Ennis was brimming with pride despite the devastation of losing the final.

"It's been such an enjoyable year and to go out like that, it's just devastating," Ennis said.

"Take the emotion out of it, I'm so proud of our boys, they should really hold their heads up high.

"They've really turned the corner at this club and we're going to be around for a few more years yet."

