SYDNEY Australia coach Michael Cheika has made seven changes to his team for this weekend's test against Argentina, bringing Bernard Foley back at flyhalf and giving David Pocock the start at openside flanker.

The Wallabies narrowly edged their Rugby Championship opener against South Africa in Brisbane last weekend and while Cheika lost three players to injury, he is clearly keen to take a look at a few more potential combinations in Mendoza.

Foley, who started 12 of Australia's 14 tests last season but was dropped for Brisbane, regains the number 10 shirt from Quade Cooper, who had a patchy outing against the Springboks."We are fortunate with the level of depth in the squad to be able to cover for the injuries we sustained last Saturday night against the Springboks," Cheika said in a news release."They all deserve their start against Los Pumas and they now have an opportunity to build on the performance last week and stake their claims."We have two fine playmakers in Quade and Bernard. Both players can make an enormous impact on our team."Nick Phipps replaces the injured Will Genia at scrumhalf, while Matt Toomua is rewarded for a fine performance off the bench in Brisbane with a start at inside centre in place of Matt Giteau, who is struggling with a sternum problem.

Former skipper Michael Hooper returns to the bench to make way for Pocock but there is a good chance both flankers will be on the pitch at the same time against the Pumas after being two of Australia's best performers in Brisbane.

The in-form Joe Tomane comes in on the wing instead of Rob Horne, who aggravated a calf problem against South Africa, while Ben McCalman will play his first test of the year in place of Scott Higginbotham at number eight.

Greg Holmes was another replacement who impressed in Brisbane while playing his first test since 2007 and he is rewarded with the start at tighthead prop in place of Sekope Kepu.

Kepu was named on the bench along with lock Dean Mumm, who looks set to play his first test for five years, and versatile back Kurtley Beale, who will win his 50th cap after recovering from a quadricep strain.

After the test against Argentina, Australia have only back-to-back matches against world champions New Zealand and a test against the United States in Chicago before the World Cup.

Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-TevitaKuridrani, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Joe Tomane, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Ben McCalman, 7-David Pocock, 6-Scott Fardy,5-Rob Simmons, 4-Will Skelton, 3-Greg Holmes, 2-Stephen Moore(captain), 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-Dean Mumm, 20-Michael Hooper, 21-Nic White, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Kurtley Beale

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)