LONDON Former England captain Chris Robshaw is confident any residual gloom left over from last year's dismal World Cup exit will be gone by the time the team walk out to play Ireland at Twickenham in the Six Nations on Saturday.

It will be England's first game at their home since a 33-13 mauling by Australia in October condemned them to a humiliating pool stage departure from their own World Cup.

A new era has been ushered in since, however, with Eddie Jones taking over as coach from Stuart Lancaster and Robshaw stripped of the captain's duties and replaced by Dylan Hartley.

Wins in Scotland and Italy mean England head home with their tails up and Robshaw, still a vital part of the back row, expects the crowd to respond in their usual vocal way.

"I think the supporters will be excited to see England back there," the flanker told the England Rugby website.

"Of course, the World Cup was pretty tough and went against us but I don't think we've had a succession of negative games.

"For us now it's about building that consistency and rewarding the fans."

Ireland, winners of the Six Nations for the past two years, are still searching for their first victory this time around after drawing with Wales and losing to France.

However, forwards coach Steve Borthwick warned that the visitors will have a point to prove.

"We know they have a forward pack that will bring an aggressive attitude to the game to Twickenham and we know we need to meet that," he said.

"We know we have to bring it together because the forward packs we are about to face are really formidable challenges for us."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)