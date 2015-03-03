Italy's Martin Castrogiovanni takes part in the Captain's run in Auckland September 9, 2011, ahead of their Rugby World Cup opening match against Australia Wallabies on Sunday. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

ROME Prop Martin Castrogiovanni, ruled out of Italy's win over Scotland at the weekend because of a dog bite, has been dropped for the Six Nations matches against France and Wales.

Castrogiovanni, who needed 14 stitches after being bitten on the nose by a friend's dog, was not in the 30-man squad named by coach Jacques Brunel on Tuesday and did not figure among the players who were listed as excluded through injury.

Versatile back Andrea Masi, who missed the Scotland game, and lock Quintin Geldenhuys, still to make his first appearance in the championship because of a knee injury, were recalled.

Italy host France on March 15 and Wales on March 21.

(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)