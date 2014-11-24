CAPE TOWN Prop Jannie du Plessis and loose-forward Warren Whiteley have been ruled out of South Africa’s final northern hemisphere tour match against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Veteran Du Plessis missed the 22-6 victory over Italy in Padova on Saturday with a hamstring strain that will not heal in time for him to play at the Millennium Stadium.

Whiteley picked up a calf injury in training. No replacements will be called up for the pair.

“I always like to give injured players enough time to recover but I don’t think Warren and Jannie will be ready to face Wales,” Springbok team doctor Craig Roberts said in a press release from the South African Rugby Union on Monday.

South Africa are already without their overseas-based players for the match as it falls outside the international test window. Coach Heyneke Meyer will announce his team on Wednesday.

