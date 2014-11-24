Motor racing - Hamilton is still the man to beat
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.
CAPE TOWN Prop Jannie du Plessis and loose-forward Warren Whiteley have been ruled out of South Africa’s final northern hemisphere tour match against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.
Veteran Du Plessis missed the 22-6 victory over Italy in Padova on Saturday with a hamstring strain that will not heal in time for him to play at the Millennium Stadium.
Whiteley picked up a calf injury in training. No replacements will be called up for the pair.
“I always like to give injured players enough time to recover but I don’t think Warren and Jannie will be ready to face Wales,” Springbok team doctor Craig Roberts said in a press release from the South African Rugby Union on Monday.
South Africa are already without their overseas-based players for the match as it falls outside the international test window. Coach Heyneke Meyer will announce his team on Wednesday.
Elena Vesnina denied Venus Williams another comeback win, while Kristina Mladenovic roared back from a set and a break down to beat Caroline Wozniacki on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
LONDON Middlesbrough sacked manager Aitor Karanka on Thursday and handed the Spaniard's assistant Steve Agnew the pressing task of trying to keep the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.