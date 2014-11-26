Brad Barritt (L) of England tackles Pat Lambie of South Africa during their international rugby match at Twickenham, London November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

CAPE TOWN Pat Lambie has retained his place at flyhalf for South Africa's final northern hemisphere test against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday as coach Heyneke Meyer made eight changes to his match-day squad.

With Morne Steyn and Johan Goosen returning to their French clubs as the game falls outside of the international window, Meyer kept faith with Lambie ahead of Handre Pollard, who was first choice in the latter stages of the Rugby Championship.

Prop Tendai Mtawarira, hooker Bismarck du Plessis, fullback Willie le Roux, and wings Cornal Hendricks and Lwazi Mvovo, are back in the starting line-up.

The changes in the back three were because Goosen, Bryan Habana and JP Pietersen, who started in last weekend's 22-6 victory over Italy in Padova, are not available. The two switches to the front row are rotational.

Adriaan Strauss, who started at hooker in the victories over England and Italy, moves to the bench, where he will be joined by prop Trevor Nyakane and utility back Damian de Allende in the final changes.

"This tour has been a good test of our depth and we're looking forward to see what the team can do on Saturday," Meyer said in a news release on Wednesday.

"All the players coming into the team have been part of our squad for most of the season. They know our plans and structures and now it's about execution."

Injuries and the non-availability of overseas-based players for matches outside the test window have meant that only three players -- Le Roux, Du Plessis and number eight Duane Vermeulen -- will have played in all 12 tests for the Springboks in 2014.

Team: 15-Willie le Roux, 14-Cornal Hendricks, 13-Jan Serfontein, 12-Jean de Villiers (captain), 11-Lwazi Mvovo, 10-Pat Lambie, 9-Cobus Reinach; 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Teboho Mohoje, 6-Marcell Coetzee, 5-Victor Matfield, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Coenie Oosthuizen, 2-Bismark du Plessis, 1-Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements: 16-Adriaan Strauss, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Julian Redelinghuys, 19-Lood de Jager, 20-Nizaam Carr, 21-Francois Hougaard, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Damian de Allende

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)