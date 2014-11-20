CAPE TOWN South Africa have called on Bulls scrumhalf Rudy Paige and Lions flyhalf Marnitz Boshoff for the test against Wales in Cardiff on Nov. 29 when they will be without their overseas-based players.

The halfback pair will link up with the squad on Sunday with coach Heyneke Meyer having to select a team made up only of home-based players as the match falls outside of the international test window.

Most troubling for Meyer was cover at scrumhalf, where he is already short of his top two picks, Fourie du Preez and Ruan Pienaar, and at number 10 where he will lose experienced back-up Morne Steyn.

“Marnitz was part of our squad earlier in the season and made his test debut in June, while Rudy has impressed during the latter part of the Currie Cup and also spent a week at our training camp in Stellenbosch, so he is up to speed with our structures,” Meyer said in a statement from the South African Rugby Union on Thursday.

The Springboks, who beat England 31-28 at Twickenham on Saturday, face Italy this weekend.

