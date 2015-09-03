LONDON England will don alternative red shirts rather than wear their traditional white kit for the Rugby World Cup opener against Fiji at Twickenham on Sept. 18 after losing a coin toss, organisers announced on Thursday.

With no home and away designation for sides, the process of allocation of kit and changing room for each fixture was determined by a coin toss by team managers earlier this year.

Fiji, who play in white, were designated Team A for the Pool A match.

England will revert to white for their remaining pool matches against Australia, Wales and Uruguay.

(Reporting by Justin Palmer,; Editing by Tony Jimenez)