GENEVA Russia and Georgia on Wednesday signed a Swiss-brokered deal to unblock Russia's path to joining the World Trade Organisation, Georgia's ambassador to the global trade body said.

"The bilateral agreement is signed," the envoy, Zorab Tchiaberashvili, told Reuters as he left the signing ceremony at WTO headquarters.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Russian side. Russia has been seeking admission to the body for nearly two decades but over the past two years a political dispute with Georgia has blocked the final moves.

(Reported by Tom Miles)