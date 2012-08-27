HONG KONG Russia's United Company RUSAL Plc (0486.HK), the world's top aluminium producer, posted a 72 percent drop in quarterly profit on Monday on weak prices and said it expected to cut up to 150,000 tonnes of aluminium capacity by the end of this year.

RUSAL's recurring net profit beat forecasts thanks to lower operating costs, but the result could still put further pressure on the company, which is embroiled in a shareholder battle over its stake in Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM) and grappling with an ownership dispute over a plant in Guinea.

RUSAL RUALR.MM (RUAL.PA), which competes with U.S. aluminium maker Alcoa Inc (AA.N), posted a recurring net profit of $143 million in the three months ended June, compared with an average forecast of $110 million from 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

However, the figure was well down $502 million a year earlier.

The company said lower costs and the depreciation of the rouble against the U.S. dollar had positively affected the results compared with the previous quarter.

Recurring net profit is defined as adjusted net profit plus the company's net effective share in the results of Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel and palladium miner.

RUSAL reported a net loss of $37 million in the second quarter, taking net profit in the first half of the year to $37 million, the company said.

The company's earnings are highly sensitive to aluminium prices. A 10 percent increase in aluminium prices could nearly double the company's 2013 earnings, Standard Chartered said in a research note. Aluminium prices are down around 5 percent so far this year and at their lowest in about two years.

Rival Alcoa (AA.N) in July posted quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street's expectations, and it forecast growing demand in the aerospace and auto sectors.

However, with high inventories, many aluminium producers are under pressure. Concerns about weakening demand for the metal, which is used in drink cans, car parts, planes and iPads, have prompted Alcoa and rival Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL) to cut capacity.

RUSAL said on Monday it would place 275,000 tonnes of aluminium capacity under review and it expected to cut up to 150,000 tonnes of capacity this year, with the remainder to be gradually phased out between 2015 and 2018.

Shares of RUSAL have fallen 11.6 percent in Hong Kong so far this year to stand at HK$4.35, against a 7.8 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

The stock is currently trading at less than half of its 2010 Hong Kong IPO value of HK$10.80 a share.

Its IPO attracted heavyweights, such as Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong's richest man, a New York hedge fund run by U.S. billionaire John Paulson, Kerry Trading Co owned by Malaysian Chinese businessman Robert Kuok and mining investor Nathaniel Rothschild.

(Reporting By Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Richard Pullin)