MOSCOW/HONG KONG Russia's UC RUSAL Plc (0486.HK), the world's biggest aluminium producer, posted an 84 percent drop in first-quarter net profit as prices fell, potentially fuelling a shareholder row over the company's refusal to sell its stake in Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM).

RUSAL's management, led by its controlling shareholder Oleg Deripaska, has resisted pressure to dispose of its 25 percent share in the world's largest nickel and palladium company to pay down debts at a time when aluminium markets are weak.

Deripaska's dreams of a mega-merger with the $14 billion (8 billion pounds) stake purchase four years ago, financed through debt, were dashed when the global crisis struck.

RUSAL was forced into a debt restructuring, and shareholder and billionaire Viktor Vekselberg urged Deripaska to sell off the stake, currently worth about $7.9 billion based on Reuters calculations.

Net debt rose 0.7 percent to $11.13 billion at the end of March from December, RUSAL said in its earnings statement on Monday. The company said it has no outstanding debt obligations for this year.

In addition to the dispute over Norilsk, Vekselberg, who resigned as chairman in March, is challenging a large aluminium supply deal with a third RUSAL shareholder -- commodity trade giant Glencore.

In March, RUSAL appointed Barry Cheung, an independent director of the company and head of the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange, to replace Vekselberg. Analysts have questioned how much influence he can exert over Deripaska, who owns 47.4 percent of the aluminium producer.

"The company has just kept creating more headwinds, more risks, and who knows how those are going to go," said Alexander Latzer, an analyst at Daiwa Securities. "The stock is only for the most risk-accepting investors."

Shares of RUSAL, which competes with U.S. aluminium maker Alcoa Inc (AA.N), fell as much as 2.6 percent to HK$4.90 after the earnings announcement. That price represents less than half of the stock's 2010 Hong Kong IPO value of HK$10.80 each.

WEAK EARNINGS

While global aluminium consumption in the first quarter grew 5 percent year on year, the average price of the metal used in cars, construction and beverage cans fell 13 percent to $2,177 per tonne, RUSAL said.

First-quarter net profit, which included its share of earnings in Norilsk and non-cash items, slumped to $74 million in the three months ended March from $451 million a year earlier.

Recurring net profit fell 77 percent to $112 million, compared with an average forecast of $94 million in a poll of eight analysts by Reuters.

"EBITDA was below my estimate, net profit was kind of in line, and I don't think it's getting any better in the second quarter as aluminium prices are falling," said Latzer.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 38 percent to $237 million, compared with an average forecast of $257 million by analysts.

The global economic uncertainties may continue to weigh on metal markets in the months ahead, RUSAL said.

Earnings of the aluminium giant are also expected to be pressured by a strengthening ruble against the U.S. dollar and high oil prices, analysts said.

"In response to continued uncertainty in the global economy, RUSAL is currently considering the curtailment of 300,000-600,000 tonnes of high-cost smelting capacity starting from the second half of 2012," the company said.

Such a capacity cut would represent about 4 to 6 percent of overall capacity, RUSAL said.

Its rival, Alcoa, surprised the market last month with a profit after a loss in the last quarter of 2011 as demand for aluminium in North America was strong in most industrial sectors except for building and construction.

But RUSAL's quarterly results beat those of Chinese competitor Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) (2600.HK) (601600.SS), which warned of a loss for the first half ending June 2012 after recording a net loss of 1.09 billion yuan ($172.73 million) in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Melissa Akin and Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Ryan Woo)