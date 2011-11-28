In this 1975 publicity photograph released to Reuters November 28, 2011, director Ken Russell poses with actress Ann-Margret during production of their film ''Tommy''. REUTERS/Todd Wawrychuk/©A.M.P.A.S./Handout

Film and television director Ken Russell has died at the age of 84. Here is a short listing of his major films - he has 71 titles to his credit as director according to the Internet Movie Database.

"Billion Dollar Brain" 1967

"Women in Love" 1969

"The Music Lovers" 1970

"The Devils" 1971

"The Boy Friend" 1971

"Savage Messiah" 1972

"Mahler" 1974

"Tommy" 1975

"Lisztomania" 1975

"Valentino" 1977

"Altered States" 1980

"The Lair of the White Worm" 1988

"The Rainbow" 1989

Russell made other films for television as well as notable documentaries on composers including Edward Elgar, Frederick Delius and Claude Debussy in the early 1960s.

Sources: Reuters/IMDB

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)