MOSCOW Abu Dhabi plans to invest $5 billion (3 billion pounds) in Russian infrastructure under an accord expected to be signed during talks between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The emirate's finance department will co-invest in the joint venture together with the state-run Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the statement said, without specifying the amount of Russia's possible contribution.

The announcement comes months after the RDIF set up a $2 billion fund with Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Development to fund projects in Russia across industry sectors.

