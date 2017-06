MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy commander-in-chief of the UAE's armed forces, in Russia on April 20, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

It said they will discuss the fight against "international terrorism" in the context of the Syrian crisis, as well as the situation in the Middle East and North Africa.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)