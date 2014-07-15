Members of the emergency services wait outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW At least 20 people were killed and more than 120 were injured when a Moscow underground train derailed during the morning rush hour in one of the worst accidents on the Russian capital's subway system in years.

President Vladimir Putin, who is away in Brazil, ordered a criminal investigation into the accident, which is likely to raise further questions over Russia's transport safety record. There was no suspicion of a militant attack - the cause of scores of deaths in Moscow's subway system in years past.

Three carriages derailed on a train travelling between two stations at 70 km per hour (44 miles per hour) at around 8:35 a.m. (0535 BST) on the world's busiest subway system.

"It braked very hard. The lights went off and there was lots of smoke," a man, his nose bloodied, told Rossiya-24 television.

"We were trapped and only got out by some miracle. I thought it was the end. Many people were hurt, mostly in the first rail car because the cars ran into each other."

Rescue workers evacuated more than 1,000 people from the area of the accident, the Emergencies Ministry said. Injured passengers were carried on stretchers, bloodied and bandaged, out of both metro stations.

Helicopters ferried the most seriously hurt to hospital and passengers helped to the surface by emergency services looked stunned or were crying.

"There is no one alive left," Moscow deputy mayor Peter Biryukov said. "The cause is not known, the work continues."

Some bodies were recovered from the wreckage but others remained underground, crushed in the accident, he said.

The Investigative Committee put the toll at 20 dead. Russian news agency Itar-Tass quoted Health Ministry representative Oleg Salagai as saying that 129 people were injured, 42 of whom were in a serious condition.

NO SUSPICION OF MILITANT ATTACK

The Investigative Committee, which answers to Putin, said it had opened a criminal case on suspicion of failure to meet safety guidelines but that it had not yet determined the cause of the accident, although no militant involvement was suspected.

A power surge may have caused the train to stall and several cars to come off the rails between the Slaviansky Boulevard and Park Pobedy stations, the Investigative Committee said.

Russians regularly criticise the country's transport safety record. Recent disasters included the 2011 sinking of a ferry boat that killed 128 and an airplane crash that killed the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl ice hockey team the same year, both of which were blamed on lax safety regulations and technical errors.

On weekdays as many as 9 million people use the subway system.

Famed for its high-vaulted halls adorned with Soviet socialist realist art, the underground network has expanded from 13 stations opened in 1935 to 194 stations across the megalopolis today.

Islamist militants have previously carried out deadly attacks in Moscow, including twin suicide bombings that killed 40 people on the subway in 2010.

(Additional reporting by Tatiana Ustinova and Thomas Grove; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, Lidia Kelly and Thomas Grove; Editing by Mark Heinrich)