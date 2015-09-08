Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights and Israel ties
DUBAI Iran has imposed sanctions on 15 U.S. companies for alleged human rights violations and cooperating with Israel, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
MOSCOW Russia expects to grant military assistance to Afghanistan that could include helicopters, Interfax news agency quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy as saying on Tuesday.
Zamir Kabulov, Putin's special envoy for Afghanistan and a Russian foreign ministry official, was quoted as saying that Russian officials were looking into the matter now and would discuss it with their Afghan counterparts soon.
"We expect that the result with be positive," Kabulov was quoted as saying.
Moscow fears instability in Afghanistan could rise following the pullout of NATO troops and spill over into the ex-Soviet Central Asia, threatening Russia's own southern borders.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
Fifteen people were shot, one fatally, at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Sunday, and police said they believed at least two shooters may have been involved.