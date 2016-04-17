FTSE set for third week of straight losses as miners drag
LONDON Britain's top share index slipped on Friday as mining stocks dropped, in line with a broader risk-off move across markets after a U.S. cruise missile strike in Syria.
PARIS Airbus Group (AIR.PA) has not expressed an intention to take a stake in Russian Helicopters, an Airbus spokesman said on Sunday.
Russian economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday that the European aerospace company was interested in the privatisation of the state-owned Russian Helicopters for which Russia is looking for a strategic partner.
"Airbus Group naturally follows potential changes in the competitive environment, and as such, has informally inquired about the announced sale of a part of Russian Helicopters," the spokesman said.
"Airbus Group has not, however, expressed any intention in making an offer for such stake," he said.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Matthias Blamont)
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney called on Friday for Britain and the European Union to reach a sweeping deal to recognise each others' bank rules after Brexit or risk a potentially damaging hit to financial services across Europe.
LONDON Jaeger, whose clothes were worn by Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn, has filed an intention to enter administration, putting some 700 jobs at risk in the latest blow to the British retailer founded in 1884.