MOSCOW A MiG-31 fighter jet crashed in eastern Siberia on Wednesday, the TASS news agency cited the Defence Ministry as saying.

The plane's two pilots managed to safely eject when the interceptor jet crashed in Buryatia, a sparsely populated region, and nobody was hurt. TASS cited the ministry as saying the plane had come down in a special training area.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)