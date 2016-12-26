MOSCOW Russian investigators do not regard "a terrorist act" as one of the main theories behind the crash of a military plane in the Black Sea on Sunday, the Kremlin said on Monday.

All 92 people on board were killed in the incident.

"(Investigators) are considering all versions of events. It is still too early to say. But the version that it was a terrorist act is nowhere near the top of the list," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

