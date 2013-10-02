MOSCOW Russia's sporadic drive to raise money from state-owned assets took a step forward on Wednesday, when the government said it would cut its stake in diamond miner Alrosa ALRA.MM as part of a $1.6 billion (987.5 million pounds) share sale by the company.

Alrosa is the world's biggest diamond producer by output and competes with Anglo American's (AAL.L) De Beers.

Under the offering, which has been planned for more than a decade, Russia's federal and regional governments plan to sell 14 percent of the company's shares. An additional two percent of shares will be sold by Alrosa's subsidiary, Wargan Holdings Limited, the company said.

The deal is expected in about two weeks, with Alrosa targeting a valuation of between $10 billion and $11 billion for the whole company, a banking source said.

A separate source familiar with the deal said Alrosa was targeting a valuation of more than $10 billion and plans to attract some anchor investors. Alrosa, which has a market value of about $8.2 billion in Moscow, declined to comment.

The company, which already has a small float on the exchange, sees its valuation between $9 billion and $15 billion, CEO Fyodor Andreev said in May.

The sale is part of a $50 billion, multi-year drive to dispose of state assets that was launched in 2010 by reformist former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin. The privatisation plans have been only fitfully implemented in a faltering global economy, and in June the government cut its target for how much could be raised.

Privatisation revenues have repeatedly fallen short of target, although the state did raise more than $5 billion last autumn from the sale of a stake in Sberbank (SBER.MM), Russia's largest bank.

Following the share sale, Russia's federal and regional governments will own 43.9 percent and 25 percent of Alrosa respectively.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital are joint bookrunners for the offering.

PURE DIAMOND MINER

Alrosa overtook De Beers in production terms in 2009, after the global financial crisis hit gem prices and forced De Beers to rein in output. But while Alrosa digs up more carats, it has yet to match its rival in terms of market value.

Alrosa will be one of very few pure listed diamond miners but will remain out of reach for many investors as it will be listed only in Moscow.

Its nearest listed rival would be Petra Diamonds, the largest London-listed pure diamond miner - with a market capitalisation of $981 million.

Last week, Alrosa sold its gas assets to Russia's top oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) for $1.4 billion, meaning the company is now purely focused on diamond mining.

Alrosa produced 34.4 million carats of rough diamonds in 2012, accounting for 27 percent of the world's output. Its main assets are located in Yakutia in Russia's Far East.

Alrosa's second-quarter net profit more than doubled to 8.4 billion roubles ($257 million) after currency losses had halved.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt, Clara Ferreira-Marques and Megan Davies; Editing by David Cowell and Mark Potter)