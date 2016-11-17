U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Peru this week to discuss a long-running territorial dispute over a group of Pacific islands, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Thursday.
He was referring to what Russia refers to as the Kuril islands and Japan calls the Northern Territories.
Putin will also hold his first talks with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to discuss the possibility of supplying Russian liquefied natural gas and hydrocarbons to Manila, said Ushakov.
Both meetings will take place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
BEIJING China may be testing a new, long-range air-to-air missile that could take out early warning aircraft and aerial refuelling aircraft, a state-run newspaper said on Thursday, after pictures of the new missile surfaced online.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.