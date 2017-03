Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) and Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko attend a meeting, dedicated to the preparations of Russian athletes for the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, in Sochi, Russia, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Aleksey Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting, dedicated to the preparations of Russian athletes for the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, in Sochi, Russia, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Aleksey Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin has decided not to attend a summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation nations in Manila and Russia will be represented there instead by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, a Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman said the decision was taken because Medvedev had a series of meetings planned in the region anyway.

