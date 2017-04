MOSCOW Russia has reinforced its military base in Armenia with fourth-generation fighter jets and a modernised helicopter, Russian news agencies cited the Russian military as saying on Saturday.

Four MiG-29 fighters and one Mi-8MT helicopter will serve at the base near Armenia's capital city of Yerevan, Interfax reported. They will start making test flights in March, it said.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)