MOSCOW Russia has reinforced its air base in Armenia with attack and transport helicopters, Interfax news agency cited the Russian military as saying on Monday.

A total of six Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters have been sent to the base near the capital city of Yerevan, Interfax reported. Russia deployed seven helicopters to Armenia earlier in December.

