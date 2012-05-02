MOSCOW An explosion ripped through an ammunition disposal site in central Russia on Wednesday, killing six soldiers and injuring four, RIA news agency reported, citing an unidentified law enforcement official.

The blast rocked the Mulino facility, some 360 km (223 miles) east of Moscow, when an expired ammunition round detonated while being carried by a group of soldiers.

Explosions at ammunition dumps have plagued the army, whose critics often accuse it of negligence or lax compliance with regulations more than 20 years after the fall of the Soviet Union.

A fire in June at an arms depot east of Moscow killed two people and injured more than 40. A blast at an ammunition depot in August killed six soldiers and injured 12.

