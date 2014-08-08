MOSCOW Russian car sales slumped 23 percent year-on-year in July, the Association of European Businesses lobby group said on Friday, after a 17.3 percent decline the previous month.

Car sales have fallen this year as Russia's weak economy is further hit by Western sanctions over Ukraine and people delay making large purchases.

"Unfortunately, the contraction of the automotive market continues, picking up speed in July. The overall trend is worrisome, and unlikely to improve fundamentally any time soon," Joerg Schreiber, Chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee, said in a statement.

The AEB said only 180,767 new cars and light commercial vehicles were sold in Russia in July, around 53,600 fewer than a year ago. It also said that seven-month sales stood at 1.4 million, down 9.9 percent.

Last month, the association slashed its forecast for Russian car sales and expects them to drop 12 percent this year to 2.45 million units - far more pessimistic than its forecast earlier this year for a 1.6 percent decline.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)