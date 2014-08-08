Sainsbury's highlights cost price pressure as sales edge lower
LONDON Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
MOSCOW Russian car sales slumped 23 percent year-on-year in July, the Association of European Businesses lobby group said on Friday, after a 17.3 percent decline the previous month.
Car sales have fallen this year as Russia's weak economy is further hit by Western sanctions over Ukraine and people delay making large purchases.
"Unfortunately, the contraction of the automotive market continues, picking up speed in July. The overall trend is worrisome, and unlikely to improve fundamentally any time soon," Joerg Schreiber, Chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee, said in a statement.
The AEB said only 180,767 new cars and light commercial vehicles were sold in Russia in July, around 53,600 fewer than a year ago. It also said that seven-month sales stood at 1.4 million, down 9.9 percent.
Last month, the association slashed its forecast for Russian car sales and expects them to drop 12 percent this year to 2.45 million units - far more pessimistic than its forecast earlier this year for a 1.6 percent decline.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
LONDON Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
SHANGHAI China's central bank raised short-term interest rates on Thursday in what economists said was a bid to stave off capital outflows and keep the yuan currency stable after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. rates overnight.
SINGAPORE The long cycle of falling interest rates in Asia could be over after the U.S. Federal Reserve's third rate rise in 15 months was followed quickly by monetary tightening in the world's second-biggest economy, China.