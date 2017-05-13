Standard Life and Aberdeen shareholders back 11 billion pound deal
LONDON Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.
MOSCOW Russia's central bank said on Saturday it had detected "massive" cyber attacks on domestic banks, which successfully thwarted them, the RIA news agency reported.
The report came amid a global cyber attack leveraging hacking tools believed to have been developed by the U.S. National Security Agency that infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.
Local media reported that state-owned Russian Railways also successfully defended itself from a cyber attack.
PARIS A French police vehicle was hit on Monday by a car on Paris' Champs Elysees avenue and the driver was arrested, police said, adding that no officers or bystanders were injured and the situation was under control.
DOHA/PARIS The United Arab Emirates warned Qatar on Monday that sanctions imposed by several of its neighbours could last for years unless Doha accepts demands which Arab powers plan to reveal in coming days.