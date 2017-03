MOSCOW Russian oil company Bashneft (BANE.MM) says its operational activity has not been affected after a Moscow court seized shares owned by its parent-company oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema (AFKS.MM).

Sistema is controlled by oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov, who is under house arrest on suspicion of money laundering during the acquisition of Bashneft.

