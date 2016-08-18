MOSCOW The Russian government has taken a surprise decision to postpone the privatisation of oil company Bashneft. The jewel in the crown of Russia’s Bashkortostan region, it produces around 400,000 barrels of oil per day.

Russia’s State Property Management Agency owns a 50.08 pct stake, the Republic of Bashkortostan a 25 percent stake, treasury shares account for a 4.4 percent stake, and the rest is free-float.

Below is a timeline of recent Bashneft privatisation and key bidders.

* The Russian government announced at the end of 2015 it aimed to raise 1 trillion roubles (11.96 billion pounds) from the privatisation of state assets, including a stake in Bashneft, in 2016

* President Vladimir Putin said in February 2016 the privatisation deals could not be funded by state banks and that any new owners must be registered in Russia

* It emerged that Rosneft, Lukoil, Tatneft, Tatneftegaz, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the Antipinsky refinery, Russneft, the Independent Petroleum Company, Fund Energy had all expressed interest

* In August, the government valued its stake in Bashneft at around 306 billion roubles and said it was aiming for an autumn deal

* Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin was later reported to be trying to convince the government his company should be allowed to bid despite it being state-controlled

* In August, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev wrote to Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev saying the government had no legal grounds for stopping state-controlled groups such as Rosneft from bidding

* The government on Aug. 16 decided to postpone the Bashneft privatisation for an unspecified period of time

KEY BIDDERS

* State-controlled Rosneft, Russia’s top oil producer headed by Sechin, a close ally of Putin

* Privately-owned Lukoil, Russia’s No.2 oil producer, headed by co-founder and one of Russia’s richest man Vagit Alekperov

* The Russian Direct Investment Fund, a state investment vehicle which plans to bring foreign investors into the deal

* Tycoon Mikhail Gutseriyev via his oil assets

* Mid-sized Independent Petroleum Company headed by ex-Rosneft CEO and close Sechin ally Eduard Khudainatov

